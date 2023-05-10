Brazil’s ‘Queen of Rock’ Rita Lee dies aged 75

SÃO PAULO-Rita Lee, Brazil’s “Queen of Rock”, has died aged 75, her family has announced. A member of the original line-up of Os Mutantes, one of Brazil’s most influential rock bands, her musical career spanned more than 50 years. Her album Fruto Proibido (Forbidden Fruit) with the band Tutti Frutti is considered a Brazilian music classic.

Lee had been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021 and died at her home in São Paulo “surrounded by the love of her entire family”, a statement said. Her family said her fans would be able to pay tribute to the singer-songwriter at a public wake on Wednesday at the planetarium in her hometown of São Paulo. Often referred to as “Rainha do Rock” (Queen of Rock), a title she said she found “tacky”, she preferred to be known as “Patron Saint of Freedom”, which many thought better reflected her independent spirit.

Always irreverent, she had joked in her autobiography about the reaction that she expected people would have about hearing news of her death: “I can already imagine the words of affection those who detest me will utter. (...) On social media, some will say: ‘Oh, I thought she’d already died, hahaha.