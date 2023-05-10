Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Cattle market of sacrificial animals to be organised at Northern Bypass

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 10, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The cattle market of sacrificial ani­mals will be organised at Northern Bypass area of Karachi in the cur­rent year to ensure better facilities for traders and buyers of animals for sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha.

The spokesperson of the cattle mar­ket management Yawar Raza Chawla informed here on Tuesday that the cattle market of sacrificial animals was earlier organised at Sohrab Goth area but due to mushrooming growth of residential societies in the area it has been shifted to the Northern Bypass.

Another reason for the establish­ment of the Cattle Market 2023 at the Northern Bypass was to provide better facilities to the cattle owners coming from all over the country as well as citizens of Karachi, he added. 

All basic facilities would be provided in the cattle market so that citizens could easily buy and sell sacrificial ani­mals, Yawar Chawla said adding that measures have been taken to provide security, vehicle parking, and facilities to cattle owners. Around 70 to 80 thou­sand cattle owners come to the cattle market for over a month and during their stay they would be provided facil­ities of food, drinking water, electricity and fodder for animals, he said. Taking into account the rains and flood situa­tion that occurred in the previous year, the management has taken special measures in the cattle market 2023 at Northern Bypass, he stated.

Machine operator killed during anti-encroachment operation

OUR STAFF REPORT

