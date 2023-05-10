CCPO reviews performance of Saddar and Iqbal Town Divisions

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a departmental meet­ing at his office to review the performance of the Saddar and Iqbal Town Divisions over the past four months. Several high-ranking officials at­tended the meeting, including DIG (Investiga­tions) Kamran Adil, DIG (Operations) Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP (Operations) Sohaib Ashraf, and SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry. In addition, the Incharge (Investigations) of Saddar and Iqbal Town Divisions, as well as the SPs, Circle Officers and SHOs were also present.

During the meeting, CCPO Lahore emphasized the need for better performance from the police force to better serve the public. He also held SPs accountable for the performance of their SDPOs, SHOs, and incharge investigations.

While he praised the good performance of ASP (Chung) Ms Sidra Khan, Kamyana severely reprimanded the Saddar Division for their poor performance and warned them to improve. To incentivize good performance, the CCPO stated that rewards would be given to those who per­formed well. However, he also made it clear that departmental action would be taken against the concerned SHO and incharge of the investigation if the cases under investigation were not disposed of within one week. Furthermore, the CCPO di­rected that cases of nominated accused over one month old and unknown cases over three months old should not be kept pending. The completion of challans of cases, ending road pendency, and improvement in recovery should also be ensured. The SDPOs and officers, with poor performance, should be ready for punishment; he warned and added that the silent accused persons should be made part of the relevant record and police sys­tem by declaring them proclaimed offenders.

The SHOs were also directed to provide full support to the investigation wing in arresting the criminals.