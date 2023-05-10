Wednesday, May 10, 2023
China expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

News Desk
May 10, 2023
BEIJING-China has expelled Canada’s consul in Shanghai in retaliation for Ottawa sending home a Chinese diplomat accused of trying to intimidate a Canadian MP. On Monday, Canada declared China’s diplomat Zhao Wei “persona non grata” and ordered her to leave the country.

In response, China on Tuesday ordered the removal of Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, Canada’s diplomat in its Shanghai Consulate.

“China reserves the right to further react,” Beijing said in a statement. Both diplomats have five days to exit the countries.

The censures mark a significant deterioration in relations between Ottawa and Beijing following reports of alleged Chinese political interference in Canada. Canada had accused China of targeting its opposition lawmaker Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong after Mr Chong accused China of human rights abuses.

Last Thursday, Canada summoned China’s ambassador to reiterate that Canada would not tolerate interference in its affairs. Diplomatic relations between the two countries have been strained since the detention of Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou, held in Canada on US fraud charges in 2018, and Beijing’s subsequent arrest of two Canadians on spying charges.

