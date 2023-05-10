Commissioner imposes Section 144 to surround exam centres in Larkana division

LARKANA - Larkana Commissioner Gha­war Ali Leghari on Tuesday said that to ensure peace­ful conduct of SSC Part I & II examinations 2023, Section 144 of the CrPC within the jurisdiction and surrounding the examination centres has been imposed throughout the Larkana Division, up to May 20, 2023, officially stated here on Tuesday evening. He directed the Officers of Lar­kana Police Range; strictly implement section 144, stop­page of operating photo state machines within the sur­rounding exam centres, se­curity of the candidates and exam invigilation staff and enhancing security personal deployment at sensitive cen­tres, stoppage of interference of irrelevant persons in the premises of the exam centres to curb the copy culture. In case of contravention, area police have been ordered to initiate legal action under Rule 144 Section 188 PPC.