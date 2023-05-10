CPEC In Afghanistan

Trilateral cooperation has taken a positive turn as the foreign ministers of Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan have reaffirmed their commitment to the Belt and Road Initiative. This commitment aims to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan and ensure connectivity in the region. These discussions are a result of the recent 5th Trilateral Foreign Ministers Dialogue which was attended by the FMs of the three states.

While this news is promising, mere promises are not enough. Concrete steps and details are needed to advance both hard and soft connectivity and improve norms and standards. Additionally, timelines must be drafted to ensure that this commitment does not get lost among a sea of many other ones like this. Transit trade through the Gwadar Port and security protection against terrorist forces are vital points for the overall peacemaking process and these have been highlighted. Likewise, the terms being used must be clarified so that goals can be more tangible and achievable.

Operationalising these commitments will be challenging, but the potential benefits for the economy are significant. Trilateral investment opportunities in Afghanistan could create jobs and foster exchange in areas of mutual interest. The recent visit of the Chinese foreign minister to Pakistan is a positive development in promoting peace and prosperity in the region. Beijing’s role in bringing Iran and Saudi Arabia closer highlights the importance of similar discussions being initiated at home.

We must understand what we have to offer in this space. That is why this development can be very positive if invested in it at the correct time and manner. Pakistan holds significant strategic and geographical importance, making them an essential trade offer. Leveraging Pakistan’s ability to provide raw materials, manpower, and access to trade routes will be crucial for a trilateral setup. Therefore, it is in our best interest to bring this commitment to life and work towards it.