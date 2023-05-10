Fakhar Zaman named ICC Player of the Month for April 2023

DUBAI -Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman on Tuesday won the ICC Player of the Month award for April 2023 after his outstanding perfor­mances in the recently-held home series against New Zealand.

The left-handed batter over­came tough competition from Sri Lanka spin wizard Prabath Jayasuriya, and emerging New Zealand batter Mark Chap­man to clinch the award. The 33-year-old scored back-to-back centuries in the first two ODIs between Pakistan and New Zealand and made his claim to a host of individual re­cords during the series.

He became the fastest batter not just from the country but from Asia to complete 3000 ODI runs and just the fourth Pakistan batter after Saeed Anwar, Zaheer Abbas and Babar(twice) to hit three cen­turies in three straight games.

Fakhar Zaman played a marathon knock of 180 not out – the highest by any Paki­stan batter in a successful run chase – in the second ODI in Rawalpindi to help the Green Shirts chase down their sec­ond-highest total in ODIs. He displayed similar exploits in the first match at the same venue where he scored 117 to lead the way for Pakistan in their 289-run chase.

Following his run-scoring spree, Fakhar also moved to the no.2 spot behind skipper Babar Azam on the ICC ODI Men’s Players’ Rankings. The left-hander started the month with a rapid 47 in the first T20I in Lahore against New Zea­land, playing a part in the home side’s thumping 88-run victory.

“It is truly an honour for me to be named ICC Player of the Month for April,” said Fakhar as quoted by the ICC. “This month has been one of the highlights of my career and it was an amazing feeling to play in front of my own people in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi.

“I really enjoyed scoring back-to-back centuries in Rawalpindi, but my favourite was the 180 not out in the sec­ond match. “I hope to continue the momentum leading into the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and make Pakistan cricket fans happy and proud with my per­formances.”

Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayas­uriya and New Zealand’s Mark Chapman were the other nomi­nees in the men’s category. Meanwhile, Thailand skipper NaruemolChaiwaiwon theICC Women’s Player of the Month. The Thai captain bagged the award for Player of the Series after two unbeaten half-centu­ries during a historic 3-0 series win against Zimbabwe.

“I am deeply humbled and proud of myself to display per­formances worthy of the acco­lade. The recent series was an important series for the team and myself to cement our pro­gression in the ODI arena. Most of all I am deeply heartened by the voices that have identified with my success,” Chaiwai said.

“I would like to thank my family, friends and followers, near and far, across the globe for this recognition. Once again I am deeply humbled for this recognition and it gives me and Thailand the motiva­tion to progress in the world of cricket.”