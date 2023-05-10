Federal ministries, divisions seek Rs2.6tr allocation in next PSDP

ISLAMABAD-The federal ministries and divisions have sought an allocation of Rs 2.6 trillion for their projects in the next fiscal year’s Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), it was learnt reliably here.

However, the Ministry of Finance has not yet given the provisional Indicative Budget Ceiling (IBC) for the PSDP 2023-24 to the federal government, official source told The Nation. Every year, the planning ministry asks the ministries/divisions to furnish their demands along with the projects for the incorporations in the next year PSDP. So far the ministries and divisions have provided the list of hundreds of projects and demanded the allocations of Rs 2.6 trillion in the next year PSDP, the source said.

Usually the ministries and divisions keep their demands high, for getting maximum funding in the PSDP, however on ground most of them don’t have the funds utilization capacity, the source said. However, the source said that it is just a wish list of the ministries and divisions and it will be properly trimmed as per the IBC for the development expenditure during the next fiscal. The inclusion or exclusion of the projects in the PSDP is dependent on the ceiling of the PSDP, and government priorities. The government has already announced its intention of stopping funding for the provincial nature projects in the upcoming PSDP and is likely to prioritize funding for 5Es which includes five sectors, energy e-Pakistan, environment, exports, and equity. The Planning Ministry is waiting for word from the Finance Division on the IBC for the PSDP 2022-23, which be shared with all the federal ministries and divisions. Finally the Planning Ministry will refer the PSDP to Annual Plan Coordination Committee for the onward recommendation to the National Economic Council.

Annual Plan Coordination Committee, a consultative body, gives recommendations to National Economic Council on macroeconomic and development framework. Meeting of the Annual Plan Coordination Committee will be convened early next month to finalize the development budget for the upcoming fiscal year. National Economic Council (NEC) gives final approval to PSDP and financial indicators for the ongoing and upcoming fiscal year. The total PSDP allocation in FY2022-23 was Rs 800 billion, which included Rs727 billion from the Federal PSDP while Rs 73 billion was VGF for the PPP projects. Similarly Rs 727 billion Federal PSDP included Rs667 billion of rupee component and Rs60 billion of foreign exchange component. The rupee component has been downward revised to Rs 654 billion. On the other hand, the authorization of FEC was almost Rs41 billion or 68 percent higher than the original allocation of Rs60 billion in the PSDP 2022-23.