France designates Russia's Wagner Group as 'terrorist organization'

The French parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution to officially designate the Russian mercenary organization Wagner as a "terrorist group."

The resolution, which holds no legal obligation, received unanimous backing from politicians in the parliament.

Benjamin Haddad, an MP from the ruling party, said he hopes that the resolution will lead the EU to add it on its official list of terrorist organizations.

The Wagner Group, a private military organization with established connections to the Russian government, holds a significant role in the country's operations in eastern Ukraine, specifically in the city of Bakhmut.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the organization, has been recently criticizing Russia's military leadership in the city.

Last week, Prigozhin raised concerns about potential ammunition shortages, stating that his frontline fighters could be pulled out from the city.

He also accused Russian troops of fleeing the fighting around Bakhmut. After issuing the threats, Prigozhin announced on Monday that his forces have started receiving crucially needed ammunition.

According to recent reports, the group has also been actively involved in various conflicts across several nations in Africa and the Middle East.