Free technical courses for students during summer vacations

LAHORE - Punjab Industries Department in partnership with Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) will offer free of cost technical courses to students of government schools during summer vacations. Departments of Industries, Higher Education, and School Education would collaborate to organize these courses in various cities including Gujran­wala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, and Sialkot. The students would not be required to pay any fee for these cours­es, the Industries Department’s spokesman disclosed this to media here Tues­day. He explained that these courses would cover a vast range of skills such as domestic electricity, plumbing, heating and ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigeration, tailoring, computer applications, cooking, beautician, safety in­spection, gardening, kitchen gardening, embroidery, offset printing