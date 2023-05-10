Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Gold price soars by Rs3200 per tola

APP
May 10, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD -The per tola price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs 3200 and was sold at Rs 230,100 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 226,900 the previous day, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs 2744 to Rs 197,274 from Rs 194,5330, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up to Rs 180,834 from Rs 178,319. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 100 to close at Rs 3000 and that of ten-gram silver also rose by Rs 85.72 to close at Rs 2572. The price of gold in the international market increased by $ 09 to close at $2031 against the sale of $2022, Association reported.

