PESHAWAR - The KP Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali, criticized the previous PTI government, accusing them of misusing Rs5 billion funds that were allocated for the beautification of Peshawar City.

This statement was made during the Governor’s visit to City District Government College for Women. Expressing his joy at being among the people in various places such as markets, colleges, and schools, he mentioned that his purpose was to understand the issues faced by the Municipal Inter College.