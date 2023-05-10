Hosting international events is our right: Sarfaraz Ahmed

KARACHI -Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has come out in support of the country’s hosting right of the 2023 Asia Cup – scheduled later this year -, claiming, it is ‘our right to host international events’.
The wicket-keeper batter said every major cricketing nation had toured Pakistan since the return of international cricket to its shore, adding, there was no excuse left for any team refusing to come to Pakistan.
“Our players and law enforcement agencies made tireless efforts to bring cricket back to Pakistan,” he said on Tuesday during the inauguration of Jinnah College Cricket Stadium here in Karachi. “Many international teams have visited Pakistan, so I don’t think there is any excuse left for any country not to send their team to our country.”
Moreover, Sarfaraz Ahmed stressed that Asian Cricket Council and International Cricket Council should take measures to bring all the teams to Pakistan for the international tournaments scheduled in Pakistan. The 35-year-old also urged India to visit Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 since the people of the country eagerly wanted to see the blockbuster rivalry on their home soil. “Pakistan is a great host. India should come to Pakistan,” he said.
It must be noted here that the fate of the upcoming Asia Cup hung in balance after India refused to send their team to Pakistan in October last year on political grounds and has since been trying to shift the tournament to a neutral venue.
Earlier, a report emerged that the two cricket boards were gradually moving towards a compromise and had nearly agreed to host India’s matches on a neutral venue while the rest of the tournament will be played in Pakistan.
As per the latest development, however, the BCCI has refused the hybrid proposal for both events and once again demanded to shift the Asia Cup entirely from Pakistan. The two rival boards will further discuss the matter within the ACC platform to decide the fate of the six-team event.