Hosting international events is our right: Sarfaraz Ahmed

KARACHI -Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has come out in support of the coun­try’s hosting right of the 2023 Asia Cup – scheduled later this year -, claiming, it is ‘our right to host inter­national events’.

The wicket-keeper batter said every major cricketing nation had toured Pakistan since the return of interna­tional cricket to its shore, adding, there was no ex­cuse left for any team re­fusing to come to Pakistan.

“Our players and law en­forcement agencies made tireless efforts to bring cricket back to Pakistan,” he said on Tuesday during the inauguration of Jinnah College Cricket Stadium here in Karachi. “Many international teams have visited Pakistan, so I don’t think there is any excuse left for any country not to send their team to our country.”

Moreover, Sarfaraz Ahmed stressed that Asian Cricket Council and Inter­national Cricket Council should take measures to bring all the teams to Paki­stan for the international tournaments scheduled in Pakistan. The 35-year-old also urged India to visit Pakistan for the upcom­ing Asia Cup 2023 since the people of the coun­try eagerly wanted to see the blockbuster rivalry on their home soil. “Pakistan is a great host. India should come to Pakistan,” he said.

It must be noted here that the fate of the upcom­ing Asia Cup hung in bal­ance after India refused to send their team to Pakistan in October last year on political grounds and has since been trying to shift the tournament to a neu­tral venue.

Earlier, a report emerged that the two cricket boards were gradually moving to­wards a compromise and had nearly agreed to host India’s matches on a neu­tral venue while the rest of the tournament will be played in Pakistan.

As per the latest devel­opment, however, the BCCI has refused the hybrid pro­posal for both events and once again demanded to shift the Asia Cup entirely from Pakistan. The two ri­val boards will further dis­cuss the matter within the ACC platform to decide the fate of the six-team event.