Imran Khan’s arrest on corruption charges sparks violent protests

NAB likely to produce Imran before court to get his physical remand today n Interior minister says PTI Chairman’s arrest made in accordance with the law n Process underway to issue red notice against co-accused Shahzad Akbar.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was dra­matically arrested by anti-corrup­tion agents with the help of Pa­kistan Rangers and police from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in multi-billion Al-Qadir Trust corruption case on Tuesday.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan was detained shortly after he arrived in Islamabad from Lahore to ap­pear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in connection with another cases. Officials say the Al-Qadir Trust case relates to il­legal acquisition of land and con­struction for Al-Qadir University involving unlawful benefit given in recovery of prime proceeds (190 million British Pounds) through National Crime Agency, UK.

The arrest was made after ful­filling the lawful procedures of inquiry and investigation con­ducted by NAB. According to NAB officials, during the pro­cess of inquiry/investigation several call-up notices were is­sued to the former PM and his wife who were both trustees of Al-Qadir Trust. None of the call-up notices were responded by the former Prime Minister or his wife, they added.

Shahzad Akbar (former Special Assistant to PM) was the key per­son involved in the said case. Re­portedly, Akbar and the former Prime Minister mislead their Cab­inet by concealing the facts / doc­uments related to the settlement agreement.Money was received under the settlement agreement (190 million British Pounds) and was supposed to be deposited in the na­tional exchequer. On the contrary the amount was adjusted in the Bahria Town Karachi Case which was set­tled by the Supreme Court of Paki­stan against a payment plan of Rs. 460 billion.

The process of issuance of red no­tice against former SAPM Shahzad Akbar, who is absconding, has al­ready been initiated. According to NAB sources, Chairman NAB had is­sued arrest warrants against Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case on May 1. The Bureau had arrested former prime minister under section-9A, 34A, 18A and 24A of the NAB Or­dinance 1999. Imran Khan was ac­cused of corruption and corrupt practices. He would be produced be­fore the relevant court for physical remand by the bureau.

‘ARREST IN ACCORDANCE WITH LAW’

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that the National Account­ability Bureau (NAB) had taken Imran Khan into custody in relation to the “Al-Qadir Trust” case.

Reacting to the arrest of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on a private news channel, he said that no­tices were issued to Imran Khan, but he had continuously denied any facilita­tion in the investigation. The minister further clarified the arrest was carried out in accordance with the law, and no violent incidents were reported.

Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan was implicated in a case linked to Al-Qadir Trust, resulting in a loss of bil­lions for the national exchequer.