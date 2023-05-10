Imran Khan’s arrest on corruption charges sparks violent protests

NAB likely to produce Imran before court to get his physical remand today n Interior minister says PTI Chairman’s arrest made in accordance with the law n Process underway to issue red notice against co-accused Shahzad Akbar.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was dramatically arrested by anti-corruption agents with the help of Pakistan Rangers and police from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in multi-billion Al-Qadir Trust corruption case on Tuesday.
PTI Chairman Imran Khan was detained shortly after he arrived in Islamabad from Lahore to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in connection with another cases. Officials say the Al-Qadir Trust case relates to illegal acquisition of land and construction for Al-Qadir University involving unlawful benefit given in recovery of prime proceeds (190 million British Pounds) through National Crime Agency, UK.
The arrest was made after fulfilling the lawful procedures of inquiry and investigation conducted by NAB. According to NAB officials, during the process of inquiry/investigation several call-up notices were issued to the former PM and his wife who were both trustees of Al-Qadir Trust. None of the call-up notices were responded by the former Prime Minister or his wife, they added.
Shahzad Akbar (former Special Assistant to PM) was the key person involved in the said case. Reportedly, Akbar and the former Prime Minister mislead their Cabinet by concealing the facts / documents related to the settlement agreement.Money was received under the settlement agreement (190 million British Pounds) and was supposed to be deposited in the national exchequer. On the contrary the amount was adjusted in the Bahria Town Karachi Case which was settled by the Supreme Court of Pakistan against a payment plan of Rs. 460 billion.
The process of issuance of red notice against former SAPM Shahzad Akbar, who is absconding, has already been initiated. According to NAB sources, Chairman NAB had issued arrest warrants against Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case on May 1. The Bureau had arrested former prime minister under section-9A, 34A, 18A and 24A of the NAB Ordinance 1999. Imran Khan was accused of corruption and corrupt practices. He would be produced before the relevant court for physical remand by the bureau.
‘ARREST IN ACCORDANCE WITH LAW’
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had taken Imran Khan into custody in relation to the “Al-Qadir Trust” case.
Reacting to the arrest of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on a private news channel, he said that notices were issued to Imran Khan, but he had continuously denied any facilitation in the investigation. The minister further clarified the arrest was carried out in accordance with the law, and no violent incidents were reported.
Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan was implicated in a case linked to Al-Qadir Trust, resulting in a loss of billions for the national exchequer.