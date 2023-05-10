Imran Khan's first picture after arrest emerges

After the dramatic arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) a day earlier, the first picture of the former premier have emerged.

In the picture, obtained by Geo News, the 70-year-old can be seen sitting on a chair in Islamabad's Police Lines where a temporary accountability court has been setup for his case.

Yesterday, the cricketer-turned-politician was taken into custody by Rangers personnel in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The former premier — who was ousted last year by first-ever successful no-confidence — told the court, in his first remarks since he was taken into custody, that he was presented with the arrest warrant after he was shifted to NAB's Rawalpindi office.

The Al-Qadir Trust case

The former premier, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, is facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

They are also accused of getting undue benefit in the form of over 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, for establishing Al-Qadir University.