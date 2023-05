Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was arrested Wednesday, hours after the police apprehended PTI Secretary General Asad Umar as the authorities crack down on the party's leadership amid countrywide protests due to PTI Chairman Imran Khan's arrest.

People familiar with the matter said that Qureshi has been taken into custody for 15 days under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960.