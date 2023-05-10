Imran’s dramatic arrest stuns PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD - A swift and sudden ar­rest of former premier and PTI chairman Im­ran Khan on Tuesday was a ‘surprise’ for the local PTI leadership and it seemed that they were not well prepared to tackle such a situa­tion contrary to their tall claims of ‘redline’.

Though, it was crys­tal clear from the last few months that the government wants to round up Imran Khan and it had done a cou­ple of misadventures through police in La­hore and Islamabad.

However, Imran Khan’s extraordinary vocalness towards powerful military es­tablishment especial­ly his repeated accusa­tions against a senior military official of at­tempting to assassinate him and the military’s for­mer chief of being behind the move to remove him from power made it obvious that a silent facilitation ex­tended to him may no longer be available. Further, a rare public rebuke of the former premier’s accusations by In­ter Services Public Relations sharpens the possibility of nabbing Imran Khan. But, the local leadership of both Islamabad and Rawalpin­di of Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf were not under special directions to take precau­tionary measures or to in­crease the number of party supporters on Imran Khan’s appearance before the court on Tuesday. The background discussion with a couple of local leaders revealed that the action in which former premier was picked up by the Rangers from the insti­tution branch of Islamabad High Court where he was present for his biometrics procedure was a surprise for them as they were not expecting that paramilitary troops will conduct such ac­tion inside the court prem­ises. A senior officer inside the capital police shared on the condition of anonym­ity that the decision to ar­rest Imran Khan was made on highest level late at night on Monday but we kept the things on their normal rou­tine to arrest Imran Khan without any clash with his supporters.