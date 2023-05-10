Imran’s dramatic arrest stuns PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD - A swift and sudden arrest of former premier and PTI chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday was a ‘surprise’ for the local PTI leadership and it seemed that they were not well prepared to tackle such a situation contrary to their tall claims of ‘redline’.
Though, it was crystal clear from the last few months that the government wants to round up Imran Khan and it had done a couple of misadventures through police in Lahore and Islamabad.
However, Imran Khan’s extraordinary vocalness towards powerful military establishment especially his repeated accusations against a senior military official of attempting to assassinate him and the military’s former chief of being behind the move to remove him from power made it obvious that a silent facilitation extended to him may no longer be available. Further, a rare public rebuke of the former premier’s accusations by Inter Services Public Relations sharpens the possibility of nabbing Imran Khan. But, the local leadership of both Islamabad and Rawalpindi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were not under special directions to take precautionary measures or to increase the number of party supporters on Imran Khan’s appearance before the court on Tuesday. The background discussion with a couple of local leaders revealed that the action in which former premier was picked up by the Rangers from the institution branch of Islamabad High Court where he was present for his biometrics procedure was a surprise for them as they were not expecting that paramilitary troops will conduct such action inside the court premises. A senior officer inside the capital police shared on the condition of anonymity that the decision to arrest Imran Khan was made on highest level late at night on Monday but we kept the things on their normal routine to arrest Imran Khan without any clash with his supporters.