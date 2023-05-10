Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Imran’s dramatic arrest stuns PTI leaders

Dozens of paramilitary forces’ personnel detain Khan after he entered IHC compound

MUHAMMAD ASAD CHAUDHRY
May 10, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   A swift and sudden ar­rest of former premier and PTI chairman Im­ran Khan on Tuesday was a ‘surprise’ for the local PTI leadership and it seemed that they were not well prepared to tackle such a situa­tion contrary to their tall claims of ‘redline’.

Though, it was crys­tal clear from the last few months that the government wants to round up Imran Khan and it had done a cou­ple of misadventures through police in La­hore and Islamabad.

However, Imran Khan’s extraordinary vocalness towards powerful military es­tablishment especial­ly his repeated accusa­tions against a senior military official of at­tempting to assassinate him and the military’s for­mer chief of being behind the move to remove him from power made it obvious that a silent facilitation ex­tended to him may no longer be available. Further, a rare public rebuke of the former premier’s accusations by In­ter Services Public Relations sharpens the possibility of nabbing Imran Khan. But, the local leadership of both Islamabad and Rawalpin­di of Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf were not under special directions to take precau­tionary measures or to in­crease the number of party supporters on Imran Khan’s appearance before the court on Tuesday. The background discussion with a couple of local leaders revealed that the action in which former premier was picked up by the Rangers from the insti­tution branch of Islamabad High Court where he was present for his biometrics procedure was a surprise for them as they were not expecting that paramilitary troops will conduct such ac­tion inside the court prem­ises. A senior officer inside the capital police shared on the condition of anonym­ity that the decision to ar­rest Imran Khan was made on highest level late at night on Monday but we kept the things on their normal rou­tine to arrest Imran Khan without any clash with his supporters.

