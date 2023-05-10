Imran trying to destabilize country after his politics became irrelevant: Faisal Kundi

PESHAWAR - Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Tuesday said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was trying to destabilize the country after his politics became irrelevant.

He said ill designs of Paki­stan Tehreek e Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to drag state insti­tutions into politics in a bid to raise his dwindling popularity was bound to fail as the people of Pakistan knew about his politics of U-turn and baseless accusations.

Addressing a press confer­ence here, Faisal Karim Kundi said that the PTI Chairman was trying to make the state insti­tutions disputed and contro­versial after losing popularity in masses.

He said PTI’s foreign fund­ing, BRT, Billion Trees Affores­tation Project and Malam Jab­ba scandals had exposed Imran Khan anti corruption slogans.

The minister said the PTI leadership had tried to hide behind stay orders in cor­ruption cases and demanded speedy investigation of these scandals.

He said if PPP leadership including former President Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Syed Khurshid Shah could appear in courts and face jail then why not Imran Khan in Tosha Khana and others cor­ruption cases.

Faisal Kundi said that the PPP strongly believed in dia­logue and wanted a solution of all problems through nego­tiations.

However, PTI did not posi­tively reciprocate to the gov­ernment dialogue offer, and that the attitude and approach of PTI members that negotiat­ed with the government team for elections was not serious and irrational.

The minister said that the PPP wanted elections on the same day in all provinces and centres for political and eco­nomic stability, adding the country could make rapid progress if all state institu­tions work under its constitu­tional domain.

He said the PTI government in its last nine years had failed to deliver in KP and addressed people’s problems.

The PTI government closed its own established Ehtasab Commission at Peshawar that exposed Imran’s anti corrup­tion slogans, he added.