Interim CM Naqvi vows to bring every evil-doer to justice

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to address the law and order situation in the province following the protests that erupted after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

In the meeting, it was decided to adopt a policy of zero tolerance against evil elements and take important decisions to maintain the atmosphere of law and order in the province.

During the meeting, it was decided to call in the army to maintain public order in Mianwali and keep colleges and universities across Punjab closed for the next two days, with the exception of medical colleges. The decision regarding the closure of schools would be taken by night.

The meeting also emphasised the need to increase security measures at sensitive places, with cases to be registered against miscreants under the anti-terrorism act. The caretaker chief minister requested a report about the damage caused to property in the incidents of arson and encirclement.

Mohsin Naqvi promised to take legal action against elements who attack public and private property and ensure the protection of life and property of the people, peace and order. He vowed to bring every evil-doer who attacks the state of Pakistan to justice and take all necessary measures to maintain law and order in the province.

During the meeting, the law and order situation in the province was reviewed in detail, with the caretaker chief minister being presented with a preliminary report about the tragic events that happened the day before. Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar gave a briefing about the riots, arson, and attacks on police.

Provincial Information Minister Aamir Mir, inspector general police, additional chief secretary, additional chief secretary home, law secretary, additional IG special branch, CCPO Lahore, commissioner Lahore division, deputy commissioner Lahore, and related officials participated in the meeting. Divisional commissioners and RPOs participated in the meeting through video link.