Wednesday, May 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Karachi Police arrest Ali Zaidi after PTI protest turn violent

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 10, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter President Ali Zaidi was taken into custody by the Karachi police on Tuesday after protests erupted in the metropolis following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Islamabad in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Although the police haven’t provided the reason behind the detention, a video of the arrest circulating on social media showed that police forced Zaidi into a white-coloured Toyota vehicle near the city’s Kala Pul area.

PTI’s leadership has asked the workers to take to the streets against Khan’s arrest and an “emergency committee” — which was formed in case of his arrest — is set to announce the next course of action. Subsequently, PTI workers held protests in several cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan.

In Karachi, demonstrators clashed with the police near Nursery area on Sharea Faisal. They threw stones at and set fire to police vehicles, tore down street lights, and damaged a bus. There were reports that police fired teargas shells at the protesters. Protesters also caused damage to public property in other cities, including Rawalpindi and Lahore. Zaidi’s arrest comes just days after he came out of prison on bail in a fraud case after he reached an “out-of-court settlement” with the complainant. Meanwhile, 23 PTI workers have also been arrested for protests at Sharea Faisal.

Machine operator killed during anti-encroachment operation

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1683612185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023