Karachi police arrest Ali Zaidi as PTI protests turn violent 

KARACHI- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter President Ali Zaidi was taken into cus­tody by the Karachi police on Tuesday after protests erupt­ed in the metropolis following the arrest of PTI Chairman Im­ran Khan in Islamabad in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Although the police haven’t provided the reason behind the de­tention, a video of the arrest circulating on social media showed that police forced Zai­di into a white-coloured Toyo­ta vehicle near the city’s Kala Pul area. PTI’s leadership has asked the workers to take to the streets against Khan’s ar­rest and an “emergency com­mittee” — which was formed in case of his arrest — is set to announce the next course of action. Subsequently, PTI workers held protests in sev­eral cities, including Islam­abad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Ka­rachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mar­dan. In Karachi, demonstra­tors clashed with the police near Nursery area on Sharea Faisal. They threw stones at and set fire to police vehicles, tore down street lights, and damaged a bus. There were reports that police fired tear­gas shells at the protesters. Protesters also caused dam­age to public property in other cities, including Rawal­pindi and Lahore. Zaidi’s ar­rest comes just days after he came out of prison on bail in a fraud case after he reached an “out-of-court settlement” with the complainant.