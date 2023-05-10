Korean Mission of UN-Habitat for Pakistan calls on Karachi Administrator

KARACHI-The Korean Mission of UN-Habitat for Pakistan met Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rahman in his office and re­viewed the measures taken for the con­struction and development of the city.

On the occasion, the Korean delega­tion discussed the provision of street lights in different areas of Karachi, the improvement of slums and infrastruc­ture, said a spokesperson of KMC on Tuesday. Talking to the delegation, the administrator assured them to provide complete data regarding all these is­sues and said, “Every kind of assistance will be provided to the Korean Mission.”

He said, “The construction and de­velopment of the city is the topmost priority for which the cooperation of organizations working at the interna­tional level is valued.”

“The quality of life of the residents of these slums will be higher by de­veloping the infrastructure of the city and the means of transportation and the network of roads and parks and recreational areas will be improved.”

Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman said,” KMC is fulfilling its responsibilities in this regard and every possible effort is be­ing made to provide better municipal facilities to the citizens.”

He said, “It is also important to keep the street lights on the roads active and bright as this would reduce acci­dents and crimes and citizens will be able to travel safely on the roads even at night.” “In this regard, the technical and other support offered by the Ko­rean Mission will be carefully evalu­ated and decisions will be taken in the wider interest of the city,” he added.

During the meeting, the Korean Mission said, “Karachi is an important city in Pakistan. and is a commercial hub, the basic infrastructure should be developed according to the needs of the city.” “After receiving detailed information about the slums, road infrastructure, and street lights in Ka­rachi, full cooperation will be given to the Metropolitan Corporation of Kara­chi in this area. Dr Syed Saifur Rehm­an thanked the Korean Mission for UN habitat to Pakistan for their visit to KMC and expressed hope that the se­ries of mutual contacts and coopera­tion would continue in the future.