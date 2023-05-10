KP forms committee to probe police-excise dept standoff

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government authorities are looking into a recent incident in which several excise personnel and policemen quarrelled over checking on a road in Chamkani area of the provincial capital.

Four representatives of the Excise and Narcotics Control Department were brought to the Chamkani Police Station on Sunday by its staff. The police claimed that when the policemen asked the excise employees for identification, they allegedly refused.

According to police authorities, there is already a threat notice that terrorists may strike while donning police uniforms, which is why the police are examining everyone who is donning a police-like costume. According to the police, when a police squad requested the excise officials who had set up a roadblock after arriving in a private NCP car to prove their identities, they refused and yelled insults.

Later, after being escorted to the Chamkani Police Station, officials from both agencies engaged in conversation with each other.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Operations recommended an appropriate system for road checks by multiple agencies as well as a distinction between the uniforms of the police and excise or any other department, in an inquiry report filed soon after the incident.

Due to the current law and order situation, it was said that there are police nakabandis at all entry and exit points and recommended checking by other departments close to those checkpoints to avoid any misunderstanding.

The investigation also stated that several complaints against police turned out to be cases of extortion and harassment by excise department employees wearing police-like clothes in the past.

The report also included copies of the written complaints and outcome of previous investigations into incidents in which excise employees were suspected of bribery and reports of incidents in which they shot a guy and then filed a report at the excise police station. According to the report, the police, not excise, have jurisdiction over the filing of FIRs for offences.

The Excise Department personnel, on the other hand, are denouncing the recent incident. An excise officer said that they had brought the issue into the excise minister’s attention in order to garner support for the department within the government circles.

Both departments have clashed about the encroachment of their respective jurisdictions in the past too. There have been calls from various circles for the excise department to wear a distinct uniform from the police force so that they can be recognised and for them to just set up checkpoints at the entrance and departure points of Peshawar, not throughout the province capital.