Wednesday, May 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Legal team, senior PTI leaders denied meeting with Imran

Legal team, senior PTI leaders denied meeting with Imran
Web Desk
12:02 PM | May 10, 2023
National

The authorities did not allow legal team to meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan here at the New Police Guest House, Police Lines, on Wednesday.

It is reported that Imran Khan's legal team was stopped at NUST University Chowk while PTI leaders Babar Awan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar were also not allowed to enter the police lines.

Awan told a private news channel that not only legal team, no one was allowed to meet Imran.

Imran is being tried in Al-Qadir Trust case, a land deal case on the charges of which he was arrested from Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Additional Session’s Judge Humayun Dilawar has reached the Police Lines who is also hearing Toshakhana case against Imran Khan.

Sources said that the NAB officials would request the court for a 14-day physical remand of Imran Khan.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1683683220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023