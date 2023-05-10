Legal team, senior PTI leaders denied meeting with Imran

The authorities did not allow legal team to meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan here at the New Police Guest House, Police Lines, on Wednesday.

It is reported that Imran Khan's legal team was stopped at NUST University Chowk while PTI leaders Babar Awan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar were also not allowed to enter the police lines.

Awan told a private news channel that not only legal team, no one was allowed to meet Imran.

Imran is being tried in Al-Qadir Trust case, a land deal case on the charges of which he was arrested from Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Additional Session’s Judge Humayun Dilawar has reached the Police Lines who is also hearing Toshakhana case against Imran Khan.

Sources said that the NAB officials would request the court for a 14-day physical remand of Imran Khan.