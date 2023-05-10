Lionel Messi’s move to Saudi Arabia a ‘done deal’: Source 

RIYADH-Argentine superstar Lionel Messi will play in Saudi Arabia next season under a “huge” deal, a source said. “Messi is a done deal. He will play in Saudi Arabia next season,” said the source, speak­ing on condition of anonymity and without naming the club. “The contract is exceptional. It’s huge. We are just finalis­ing some small details,” the source added. Asked about the comments, Messi’s current club PSG simply noted that he remains under contract until June 30. A separate PSG source said: “If the club had wanted to renew his contract, it would have been done earlier.” He was suspended by Qatari-owned PSG last week for an unauthor­ised trip to Saudi, where he is a tourism ambassador. Messi’s expected arrival in the oil-rich kingdom follows in the foot­steps of his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr in a mas­sive deal in January.