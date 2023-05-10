Machine operator killed during anti-encroachment operation

KARACHI-An unidentified person opened fire and killed a machine operator during an anti-encroachment operationin Karachi’s Surjani Town. According to the details, during the anti-encroachment operation in Surjani Town Sector 8, the machine operator was killed by unknown per­son’s firing after which additional police force was called to control the situation.

Police officials stated that the al­leged land grabbers opened fire and started pelting stones on the KDA Anti-encroachment team before the opera­tion even started, resulting in killing one machine operator. During an anti-encroachment operation, the armed suspects and anti-encroachment police exchanged fire. The police attempted to push back the agitated individuals. Meanwhile, the anti-encroachment team successfully demolished several encroachments established on different plots. Moreover, further investigation is underway regarding the firing incident