Wednesday, May 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Machine operator killed during anti-encroachment operation

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 10, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-An unidentified person opened fire and killed a machine operator during an anti-encroachment operationin Karachi’s Surjani Town. According to the details, during the anti-encroachment operation in Surjani Town Sector 8, the machine operator was killed by unknown per­son’s firing after which additional police force was called to control the situation.

Police officials stated that the al­leged land grabbers opened fire and started pelting stones on the KDA Anti-encroachment team before the opera­tion even started, resulting in killing one machine operator. During an anti-encroachment operation, the armed suspects and anti-encroachment police exchanged fire. The police attempted to push back the agitated individuals. Meanwhile, the anti-encroachment team successfully demolished several encroachments established on different plots. Moreover, further investigation is underway regarding the firing incident

Korean Mission of UN-Habitat for Pakistan calls on Karachi Administrator

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1683612185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023