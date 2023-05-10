Wednesday, May 10, 2023
By Zeenat Iqbal Hakimjee - BOHRA PANCAKE-Correction should be made it’s not known as malfua but as malpua

Bohra pancake-malfua originated from India where it is known as malpua

RECIPE:

* 1/2 cup semolina

* If there’s a little more semolina the crust becomes crispier and crunchier

* 3/4 cup atta

* Sugar to taste

* Soak all in water overnight as in dropping consistency, add egg in the morning.

METHOD:

Take a frying pan heat oil in it and make circles with dropping or slow pouring on heated oil in frying pan uptil it becomes golden brown. Turn side till it’s golden brown. Relish with balai mixed with honey.

