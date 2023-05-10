Wednesday, May 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Man deprived of cash in day broad light robbery

APP
May 10, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

WAH CANTT     -    A man was deprived of cash including foreign currency during a day broad light robbery incident in Shahwali colony in the jurisdiction of Wah Cantonment Police station on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Zahid was going towards his house while drawing money from the local bank when reached his house, three armed men, equipped with different weapons intercepted him and on the gun, point snatched cash worth 10 thousand US dollars and Pakistani currency worth Rs 0.1 million and managed to flee from the scene. The Wah Cantonment registered a case against unknown robbers and further investigation was in process.

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1683612185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023