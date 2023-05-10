Man deprived of cash in day broad light robbery

WAH CANTT - A man was deprived of cash including foreign currency during a day broad light robbery incident in Shahwali colony in the jurisdiction of Wah Cantonment Police station on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Zahid was going towards his house while drawing money from the local bank when reached his house, three armed men, equipped with different weapons intercepted him and on the gun, point snatched cash worth 10 thousand US dollars and Pakistani currency worth Rs 0.1 million and managed to flee from the scene. The Wah Cantonment registered a case against unknown robbers and further investigation was in process.