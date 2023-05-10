Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah pledges to resolve SMIU Model School’s problems 

STAFF REPORT
May 10, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Min­ister for Education and Literacy Department has said that problems of Sindh Madressatul Islam School will be resolved on prior­ity basis, especially it will be provided separate bud­get from Sindh Madressatul Islam University’s budget to ensure its smooth work­ing. He said this on Tuesday when Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai called upon him at his office to apprise him particularly about the issue of separate budget for SMIU Model School. Syed Sardar Ali Shah said Sindh Madressatul Islam being an Alma-Mater of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mo­hammad Ali Jinnah is a most important for all of us.

STAFF REPORT

