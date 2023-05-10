More city bazaars to be cleared from encroachments: Commissioner

Rrawalpindi - Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta has said that the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi areas was being launched in the four busiest bazaars of the city.

According to Commissioner’s office spokesman, Laiqat Ali Chatta said that after the success of the first phase of the drive to clear eight city bazaars, including the commercial market and Murree road from encroachments, the second phase was being started in Bara Bazaar, Talwara bazaar, Sabzi Mandi and China market. He directed the Chief Officer Municipal Corporation to intensify the ongoing drive continued in various areas of the city. Laiqat said that the deadline given to the shopkeepers had expired and no more relaxation would be given in that regard.

He said that shopkeepers, who had provided electricity connections to the encroachers in front of their shops, would not only face heavy fines but their trade licenses would also be cancelled.

The commissioner said the primary cause of the huge rush and traffic jams was the encroachment on both sides of the roads, adding removing encroachments was the government’s top priority; however, the traders’ role was essential to end violations as only administrative measures could not prove result oriented.