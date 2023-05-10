NAB seeks 14-day physical remand of Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday sought a 14-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as hearing of Al-Qadir Trust case began after a slight delay.

The hearing began at the New Police Guest House, Police Lines, where PTI chief was detained after his arrest on Tuesday. The premises was declared as court for hearing of the case.

According to sources, Imran Khan is being represented by lawyers Khawaja Haris, Faisal Chaudhry, Ali Gohar, and Ali Bukhari.

Earlier, the lawyers were denied meeting with Imran before the start of the hearing. However, during a break in the proceedings, he consulted with his lawyers.

Judge Muhammad Bashir is hearing the Al-Qadir Trust case that alleged that the PTI chief and his wife Bushra Bibi received more than Rs6 billion from a real estate developer in bribe for releasing 160 million British pounds repatriated to Pakistan government.

Guest House declared as court

Earlier, the guest house was declared as the court where Imran Khan's trial would be held.

Sources said cases relating to NAB and Toshakhana will be heard at the New Police Guest House, Police Lines Headquarters instead of F-8 Court Complex and Judicial Complex G-11/4 Islamabad.

A notification in this regard has also been issued. As per the notification, the judges who will hear the NAB and Toshakhana cases will go to the Police Lines Headquarters H11/1 Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that a team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), with the help of Rangers, on Tuesday took the former prime minister into custody in the Al-Qadir Trust case, prompting the IHC to take note. The NAB adopted a view that Imran Khan didn't respond to the notices sent to him and his arrest was 'completely in line with law and as per NAB ordinance'.

Saifullah Niazi, a cousin of Imran Khan, said the PTI chief had been arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court where he appeared in two cases. He was shifted to the NAB Rawalpindi office. The NAB team was assisted by the Pakistan Rangers personnel in the operation.

NAB custody

Sources claimed that Imran Khan is likely to remain under the custody of NAB for four to five days, as the bureau requested the court for his maximum remand allowed under the law.

They said the NAB officials would do their best to keep him under custody for at least four to five days. Under new amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, the duration of physical remand has been cut from 90 days to 14 days, granted by any court.

Sources said the accountability watchdog would seek the maximum physical remand of 14 days from the court.