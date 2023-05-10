Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Naseerabad needs University

May 10, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Naseerabad is one of the largest divisions of Balochistan in terms of agriculture. However, for many decades, the people of Naseerabad have been ignored. Most of the people in the region come from middle-class or lower-middle-class backgrounds and are unable to continue their education outside of the area. Recently, students from all over Balochistan have raised their voices on various social media platforms to draw attention to this issue, but the government has failed to address it. It is important to note that politicians from Naseerabad hold higher positions in the government but have not taken any steps to educate their people.

Many years ago, a prestigious institution in Pakistan, COMSATS University, agreed to open a sub-campus in Naseerabad division. However, due to political interference from feudalists, this project was canceled. The government should play its role in educating the people of Naseerabad. A university in Naseerabad could be the solution to all the division’s problems.

SHAHZAMAN BALOCH,

Balochistan.

