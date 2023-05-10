Neglecting health and safety rules

If we talk about our industries there are a lot of issues which workers face on a daily basis.One of these is health and safety issues which is common in 9 out of 10 industries. On a daily basis many accidents are reported in our country but no proper rules are followed by their workers and management. In most big industries, there are no health and safety departments who can implement their rules on organizations during production.

On the other hand, most of production machines have no safety switches and sensors. If they are available then they are bypassed to increase production. Law enforcing departments have to take some action against these industries. Although they play a vital role to establish our economy, health and safety must come first.

TARIQ HUSSAIN,