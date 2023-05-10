Nobody will be allowed to damage public property: Law Minister

ISLAMABAD - Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said Tuesday that PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest was made as per law by executing the arrest warrant. Talking to media in Islamabad, he said a seven-member medical board examined Imran Khan to protect his health and life. He said the PTI Chief will be presented before the court to seek remand and it is up to the court to either reject or accept the request. He said it is also court’s prerogative to determine the remand period. Talking about reports of protests by PTI supporters in various parts of the country, Azam Nazir Tarar said organizing protest is fundamental right of any individual but civilized nations keep this peaceful. He urged the people to keep their conduct as per law and the constitution. The Law Minister said Imran Khan’s arrest is not unlawful confinement while on the contrary the opposition during his tenure faced worst kind of political vindictiveness.