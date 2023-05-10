Nobody will be allowed to damage public property: Law Minister

ISLAMABAD - Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said Tuesday that PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest was made as per law by executing the arrest warrant. Talking to media in Islamabad, he said a seven-member medical board examined Imran Khan to pro­tect his health and life. He said the PTI Chief will be present­ed before the court to seek remand and it is up to the court to either reject or ac­cept the request. He said it is also court’s prerogative to determine the remand peri­od. Talking about reports of protests by PTI supporters in various parts of the country, Azam Nazir Tarar said orga­nizing protest is fundamental right of any individual but civ­ilized nations keep this peace­ful. He urged the people to keep their conduct as per law and the constitution. The Law Minister said Imran Khan’s ar­rest is not unlawful confine­ment while on the contrary the opposition during his ten­ure faced worst kind of politi­cal vindictiveness.