Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Pak juniors suffer consecutive defeats in 2023 DCJ AsiaOceania Final Qualifying 

LAHORE - The Pakistan junior tennis team faced back-to-back defeats in the 2023 DCJ AsiaOceania Final Qualifying held in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. Despite putting up a valiant effort against the Thai team on the second day of the event, Pakistan was unable to secure a win, ultimately los­ing 1-2. Hamza Roman started off strong for Pakistan with a 6-2, 6-1 win against Thailand’s Phopthum Sriwong, giving Pakistan a 1-0 lead. However, Nadir Reza Mirza fell to Thai’s Penn Charusorn 2-6, 2-6, re­sulting in a tie score of 1-1. In the decisive match, Pakistani duo of Abubakar Talha and Hamza fought bravely against Thailand’s Sriwong and Khan­tiweerawat but ultimately fell short, with the Thai pair win­ning by 7-6(7), 3-6, 7-10. On the first day of the prestigious event, Australia dominated Pakistan, winning all three matches with ease. Hamza Ro­man put up a tough fight in the first match but ultimately lost 6(5)-7, 0-6. Later in the second singles and doubles matches, the Pakistani players were de­feated by scores of 1-6, 1-6 and 3-6, 3-6, respectively, thus los­ing the match by 0-3. The Paki­stan team will take on Vietnam on today (Wednesday).

