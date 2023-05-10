Pakistan, Ethiopia to multiply cooperation

ISLAMABAD - An Ethiopian official delegation led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Misganu Arega arrived in Pakistan on a three-day official visit on Tuesday.

The delegation includes Ethiopia’s Ministers of State for Science and Innovation and Trade and Regional Integration, and members of business community.

During the visit, Embassy of Ethiopia will be opened in Islamabad. The two sides will discuss a range of bilateral issues of mutual interest, with a focus on trade and cooperation in science and technology, said an official statement.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, after a hiatus of near ly two decades, Ethiopian Airlines restarted service to Pakistan. With 110 passengers onboard, the flight arrived in Karachi on Tuesday, formally completing the prerequisites to re-launch the service.

The airline will operate multiple flights per week between Addis Ababa and Karachi. Jamal Bakir Abdullah, the Ambassador of Ethiopia, said the service promotes trade and tourism between both countries.

According to SAMAA, Ethiopian officials, diplomats, and a trade delegation flew in on Tuesday’s flight that completed the prerequisites. They were welcomed by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his team, as well as other Pakistani officials, including Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Ikramullah Dharejo, and Murtaza Wahab.

The flight was operated by a Boeing 737 MAX 8 and arrived right on time. Video on social media shows the officials exiting the plane via airstairs.

The new flights come as several foreign airlines have faced challenges operating in Pakistan.

Ethiopian Airlines CEO Mesfin Tasew spoke about the airline returning to Pakistan. “We are excited to return to Karachi nearly two decades after we last served the city. As the most populous city in Pakistan, Karachi will be a crucial gateway to Pakistan and the wider South Asia region. As the only flight connecting Pakistan with Africa, the planned service to Karachi will have significant contribution in strengthening the diplomatic and economic relations between the two regions. It will also offer convenient air connectivity to the growing number of Pakistani investors in Africa as well as tourists.”

The resumed service is expected to strengthen the relations between both countries and boost the economy. The airline will operate four flights per week.

Karachi is the airline’s 37th destination in Asia. In March, the carrier finalized preparations to begin the flights. In July 1966, Ethiopian Airlines inaugurated service to Karachi and served the city until December 1971. Service then resumed in June 1993 and lasted until 2004. Currently, the carrier serves more than 145 domestic and international cargo destinations.