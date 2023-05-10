Wednesday, May 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
May 10, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

Nail polish is like the icing on the beauty cake.

–Mary Helen Bowers

It was back in 3200 BC in Babylonia that war­riors would spend hours painting their nails different colours before going off to battle. The ingredient that was used then was kohl. In fact, the colour that was selected often denoted a par­ticular social class. Those who belonged to high­er classes would paint their nails black whereas those who belonged to the lower classes would have green nails. A similar history is traced to Chi­na as well where the upper classes used ingredi­ents like beeswax, Arabic gum and egg whites to pain their nails. The ruling dynasty would wear bold colours like red and if anyone copied their co­lour, they would be punishable by death.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1683612185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023