Nail polish is like the icing on the beauty cake.

–Mary Helen Bowers

It was back in 3200 BC in Babylonia that war­riors would spend hours painting their nails different colours before going off to battle. The ingredient that was used then was kohl. In fact, the colour that was selected often denoted a par­ticular social class. Those who belonged to high­er classes would paint their nails black whereas those who belonged to the lower classes would have green nails. A similar history is traced to Chi­na as well where the upper classes used ingredi­ents like beeswax, Arabic gum and egg whites to pain their nails. The ruling dynasty would wear bold colours like red and if anyone copied their co­lour, they would be punishable by death.