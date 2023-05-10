PBBF announces 25 players for national training camp

LAHORE -Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has called 25 players for the national training camp starting from May 10 at Paki­stan Sports Complex Islamabad.

The three days trials were held to select the probable play­ers for the Pakistan Basketball Team under the supervision of Pakistan Basketball Federation as around 80 players were nom­inated by the affiliated units of PBBF to take part in these trials.

The selection committee headed by Col. (retd) Shujaat Ali Rana, while the members of the committee included Muhammad Riaz Malik and Maudood Jafri, who shortlisted the names of the players for the training camp of the national basketball team.

Imtiaz Rafi Butt Senior Vice President PBBF, Khalid Bashir Secretary General PBBF, Ouj-e- Zahoor Associate Secretary PBBF, Former Pakistan Coach Maj. (R) Asad Pervaiz, former National Player Malik Mutahir were also present to witness the trials.

“The selection of basketball players for the national team is a complex process that involves a variety of factors”, said Pakistan Basketball Federation Secretary General, Khalid Bashir, add­ing that selected players will go through extensive training plans to enhance their skills and fitness standard during national camp.

He said that the Pakistan team will participate in the four-na­tion championship to be held in Maldives this year and our main target is to earn a position in an international event as the Pakistan team will take part in any international championship after a long time.

Khalid Bashir said that the group includes both experienced and novice players. They have been advised to report to camp commandment and head coach Malik Riaz on May 10 at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad.

The players selected for the camp includes Hamza Bin Javed (Army), Muhammad Shahbaz Ali (Army), Atif Shah (Army), Muhammad Shahid (Army), Imad Ahmed (Army), Rana Ha­ris Ahmed ( Faisalabad), Sameer Khan (Hayderabad), Sammar Abbas (Islamabad), Ali Hamza Kazmi (Islamabad), Zain Ali (Ka­rachi), Safi Ullah Khan (Lahore), Ibtisam Murtaza (Lahore), Mu­hammad Hamza (Multan), Zia Ur Rehman (Navy), Muhammad Umair Jan (PAF), Saqib Ullah Khan Mahsood (PAF), Mehtab Akram (PAF), Naeem Ullah (Pe­shawar), Abdul Wahab (Pesha­war), Izhar Ullah (POF), Rana M Usman (Police), Muhammad Us­man (Police), Muhammad Ham­mad (Rawalpindi), Muhammad Sajawal (Sargodha) and Zain ul Hasan Khan (Wapda).

Pakistan Basketball Fed­eration is grateful to Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for the pa­tronage and support as well as thankful to all the coaches, ref­erees and administrators who played their part in making these trials successful.