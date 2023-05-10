PM accuses Imran, PTI of 'unforgivable crime' against state amidst protests

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the nation on Wednesday amidst the ongoing protests by PTI workers following the arrest of Imran Khan.

The premier said any political leader should not allow its party workers to violate the legal domain by taking the law into their hands accusing Imran Khan and PTI of unforgivable crime against the state.

He said any damage to the property of public was an act of terrorism and mentioned miscreants would be dealt with an iron hand and they would be given punishment if they did not desist from anti-state activities.

Talking about the Al-Qadir Trust case, he said there was enough evidence against the PTI chief Imran Khan and NAB was investing the case due to sufficient evidence.

He said after the changes in the NAB law, the remand duration has been reduced from 90 to 15 days adding the first beneficiary of this amendment was Imran Khan.

He said Mr Khan used to predict arrests in his tenure with federal ministers giving the details of cases. "During PTI's tenure, families, let alone the political opponents, were targeted," he added.

Violent protests after Imran's arrest

Four people died and 27 suffered injuries amid clashes between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police and protesters following the arrest Mr Khan.

Lady Reading Hospital spokesperson Muhammad Asim confirmed that four dead bodies had been brought to the hospital. "The injured have been shot in hands and legs, and they are being given emergency medical aid," he added.

Violent protests continued on the second day in several cities across the country. The Islamabad police have arrested 109 PTI activists so far with Sindh police claiming the arrests of 270 people. The protests have been held in major cities such as Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Quetta, with thousands of PTI workers taking part.

Demonstrators have been demanding the release of Imran Khan and many have been carrying banners and placards denouncing the arrest. The protests have led to the imposition of Section 144 in many cities, which prohibits gatherings and political activities. This measure has been put in place to maintain law and order, according to the ministry of interior.

Authorities warned that legal action would be taken against those who violate Section 144. This includes the use of force if necessary, to disperse protesters who refuse to comply. As per reports, police are conducting raids to arrest PTI workers and supporters.

In response, the army had been called in by the Punjab, KP, Balochistan and Islamabad adminsitrations to help the local administration and police in maintaining law and order. Later, army was summoned in Islamabad and Balochistan as well.

The Punjab Home Department said the army had been called in under Article 245 of the constitution to assist the local administration. The army has been called in due to deteriorating law and order situtation in the country. A notification to the effect has been issued by the Home Department.

It said 10 companies of the army would be at Punjab government's disposal and they would initially be deployed in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Multan.