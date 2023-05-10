Police arrest suspect in injured condition

HYDERABAD - A suspected street crimi­nal was shot and injured in a police encounter near the St Mary intersection in the limits of the City police station. Ac­cording to the police spokes­man on Tuesday, during snap-checking at the intersection, the police signalled a motor­bike to stop. However, he add­ed, the rider tried to escape by opening fire on the cops. He said that in the exchange of fire, the suspect, identified as Sajid Ajmeri, sustained a gunshot wound in his leg. He was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for treat­ment. The spokesman said the police recovered a pistol and a stolen motorbike from his possession.