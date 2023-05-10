PPP's Nasir Shah calls for accountability over PTI's arson, vandalism

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of attacking public and private properties across the country, and stated that such actions can only be carried out by enemies of the nation.

In response to Shah Mehmood Qureshi's recent statement Mr Nasir Shah criticised the PTI for its violent actions, stating that Mr Qureshi should have been shocked when the party's workers set fire to the corps commander house.

Mr Shah also noted that even the Indians could not do what the PTI workers were doing at the behest of their leadership. PTI workers also attacked Radio Pakistan, the national voice, in Peshawar.

PPP leader called for accountability for the party's violent acts, noting that while other leaders such as Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Nawaz Sharif, and Maryam Nawaz have been arrested, no other leader encouraged their supporters to engage in vandalism and arson as the PTI has done.

Mr Shah also praised the people of Karachi for rejecting the PTI's violent tactics, and criticised the PTI's leaders for calling for protests and then fleeing the scene.

It should be noted that on May 9, Imran Khan was arrested from Islamabad High court by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Protests erupted all across the country soon after the arrest.