 Provincial govt determined to provide health facilities to people: CEO Asadullah 

QUETTA - Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan Health Card Asadul­lah Kakar on Tuesday said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was determined to provide health fa­cilities to the people. He shared these views while addressing a meeting of Adaptive Social Pro­tection (ASP) held under the Adaptive Social Protection Mis­sion Team GIZ. Chief Executive Officer Balochistan Health Card Program Asadullah Kakar and other officers participated in the meeting through a video link.

Appreciating the efforts of GIZ Mission, the CEO of Balo­chistan Health Card said that it was a great opportunity to ex­change knowledge and experi­ences with other provinces and experts in this field. He said that Balochistan was the largest province of the country in terms of area and the population was scattered. However, the present provincial government is deter­mined to provide health facilities to the people, he said.

He said that the provincial cabinet headed by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has recently approved the Balochistan Health Card Program (BHCP), this program would soon be launched across the province for facilitating people in the area. He emphasised the importance of sustainability for the BHCP and said that various avenues would be explored to ensure the long-term success of the programme. He maintained that it was impor­tant to integrate the Adaptive So­cial Protection (ASP) mechanism with our health insurance pro­gram, adding that the inclusion of various programmes working on disaster control in Balochistan would not only improve the re­silience of our healthcare system but also reduce the cost burden from our population to deal with disasters. He stressed that the technical assistance of GIZ Mis­sion in developing digital em­panelment for BHCP would be greatly appreciated.