PTA suspends mobile broadband across country

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Telecom­munication Authority on Tuesday confirmed that it had suspend­ed mobile broadband across the country on the interior ministry’s instructions.

Meanwhile, Netblocks, an organisation that tracks internet outages, said access to Twitter, Facebook and Youtube was re­stricted across Pakistan amid PTI Chair­man Imran Khan’s arrest on Tuesday from the Islamabad High Court’s premises in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The organisa­tion further said that “total internet shut­downs have been observed in some re­gions” in a report.

“Real-time network data show the dis­ruption in effect on some but not all mo­bile and fixed-line internet providers in Pakistan at the time of writing. The study is taken from an initial sample size of 60 measurements from 30 vantage points across Pakistan,” it added.

The report recommended that the dis­ruption could be worked around using a virtual private network which could cir­cumvent “government internet censor­ship measures”. “Metrics are consistent with an intentional disruption to service applied centrally at Pakistan’s national in­ternet backbone. “NetBlocks recommends against the use of network disruptions and social media restrictions to limit political speech, given their disproportionate im­pact to fundamental rights including free­dom of expression and freedom assembly,” the organisation said. Meanwhile, Human rights group Amnesty International has called on the Pakistan Telecommunica­tion Authority to restore mobile internet services in the country and access to Twit­ter, Facebook and YouTube.