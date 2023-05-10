Asad Umar arrested from IHC premises: reports

A day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's arrest, party's Secretary General Asad Umar has been arrested from the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) premises.

The PTI leader was arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Islamabad police.

At the time of the arrest the PTI lawyers tried stopping the police from arresting the Umar but their efforts went in vain.

The former finance minister was in the IHC to file a petition to seek a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

