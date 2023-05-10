PTI’s six-member body to devise next line of action

ISLAMABAD - The six-member emergency commit­tee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will devise a strategy in the wake of par­ty chairman Imran Khan's arrest by the Rangers personnel from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday.

Secretary General Asad Umar took to Twitter immediately to con­demn the arrest and an­nounced that the six-mem­ber committee would announce the party’s next plan of action. Fearing his arrest, the deposed premier and PTI chairman Imran Khan had on March 14, giv­en the approval to form the committee. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Saifullah Khan Niazi, Azam Swati, Ejaz Chaudhry, Murad Saeed, and Ali Amin Gandapur are part of the emergency commit­tee. Expressing his dismay, Umar stated, “Pakistan’s biggest political leader was arrested after an attack on the high court. The whole world is being shown that there is no law in the coun­try.” He further said that the committee, formed by Im­ran Khan and headed by Shah Mehmood Qureshi, will formulate PTI’s strate­gy keeping in view the new development.