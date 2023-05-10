Wednesday, May 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PTI’s six-member body to devise next line of action

PTI’s six-member body to devise next line of action
Tahir Niaz
May 10, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -    The six-member emergency commit­tee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will devise a strategy in the wake of par­ty chairman Imran Khan's arrest by the Rangers personnel from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday.

Secretary General Asad Umar took to Twitter immediately to con­demn the arrest and an­nounced that the six-mem­ber committee would announce the party’s next plan of action. Fearing his arrest, the deposed premier and PTI chairman Imran Khan had on March 14, giv­en the approval to form the committee. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Saifullah Khan Niazi, Azam Swati, Ejaz Chaudhry, Murad Saeed, and Ali Amin Gandapur are part of the emergency commit­tee. Expressing his dismay, Umar stated, “Pakistan’s biggest political leader was arrested after an attack on the high court. The whole world is being shown that there is no law in the coun­try.” He further said that the committee, formed by Im­ran Khan and headed by Shah Mehmood Qureshi, will formulate PTI’s strate­gy keeping in view the new development.

Machine operator killed during anti-encroachment operation

Tags:

Tahir Niaz

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1683612185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023