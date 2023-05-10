Wednesday, May 10, 2023
PTI's trained agitators came out after Imran's arrest, claims Maryam Nawaz
Web Desk
7:46 PM | May 10, 2023
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) cheif organiser Maryam Nawaz, has accused Imran Khan of planning a sabotage operation in case of his arrest.

In a tweet on Wednesday, she claimed that only trained rioters came out to protest in the streets after Imran Khan's arrest, who were being trained for months in Zaman Park.

Maryam Nawaz further claimed that the audios that have been leaked on Wednesday proved that the sabotage was planned by Imran Khan himself, and the facilities were marked to be attacked in case of his arrest.

According to her, it was decided by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party that if Imran Khan was arrested, attacks were to be carried out.

She also stated that people have seen the terrorists of PTI with their own eyes and have refused to be a part of any protest. This was a big blow to Imran Khan's destructive politics, and she believes that no exception should be made in dealing with these miscreants of PTI. 

