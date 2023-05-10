PTI shows solidarity with CJP in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI-The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday once again witnessed uproar as the Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf demonstrated in ‘solidarity’ with Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, bringing reaction from treasury that held the opposition par­ty accountable for spreading anarchy in the country.

The assembly’s proceedings were going on pretty smoothly until the PTI lawmakers gathered in front of Speaker’s rostrum and chanted slo­gans in favor of the Chief Justice.

“Chief Justice Qadam Barhao, Hum Tumhare Sath Hain (Step forward Chief Justice, We are with you) and Aain Bachao Mulk Bachao (Save constitu­tion, save the country), “the protesting members chanted while carrying plac­ards inscribed with different slogans.

Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari while trying to persuade the PTI law­makers asked them to go back their seats. “It has been five years since they (PTI members) became MPAs but they have not learnt anything (re­lating to rules and procedures of the assembly) yet,” she added.

The Deputy Speaker also warned Rabistan Khan of PTI from making footages in the assembly. “Use of mo­bile phone is not allowed,” Rehana Leghari told to Rabistan Khan. The PTI lawmakers; however, continued their protest and slogans, forcing the Deputy Speaker to adjourn the sitting for 10 minutes. Then the PTI mem­bers walked out of the assembly while chanting the slogans. Information Min­ister sharjeel Inam Memon came down heavily on the PTI for pro-chief justice slogans and said that Justice Umar Ata Bandial was the chief justice of the en­tire country not just of the PTI.

“They (PTI) want the Chief Justice to take step forward in just the manner then Chief Justice Saqib Nisar did for them in 2018,” Memon said while ac­cusing the former CJ to give ‘undue’ fa­vor to the PTI. The provincial informa­tion minister said that the former top judge of the country had declared PTI Chief Imran Khan ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ despite having ‘questionable past.’

“Now in return, Saqib Nisar has been given the task to distribute PTI’s tickets and he and his son are taking bribe to do so,” Memon alleged.

He also took a jibe at the PTI MPAs who were protesting and said that they were themselves unaware as to how did they manage to be elected. “In general elections 2018, the MQM’s mandate was stolen (from Karachi) and the same was awarded to the PTI,” he added.