PTI to challenge IHC decision on Imran's arrest

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to challenge the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) decision to declare former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest legal.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that the senior leadership held an emergency meeting to discuss the arrest of the party chief and decided to move the Supreme Court.

He said that the senior leadership would meet Imran Khan in the NAB Court.

Qureshi said that the protest across the country on the arrest of PTI chief was a natural reaction.

The way the party head was arrested, the reaction of workers was a natural process, he continued.

He termed the arrest of Imran unjustified.

Qureshi told the party workers to continue protest as it was their constitutional right, but “remain peaceful” and don’t violate the law.

Meanwhile, the PTI has announced to continue nationwide protest till the release of Imran Khan.

The arrest

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan from the premises of the IHC in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

The court took notice of the carnage on the court premises and violence against lawyers while Rangers took Imran into custody. The court summoned the Inspector General of Islamabad Police and Interior secretary and heard their version. Later, the court ordered the IHC Registrar to lodge an FIR for vandalism and violence against lawyers on the court premises and issued contempt of court notices to the IG and the secretary.

The court reserved its verdict on the arrest of Imran Khan which was announced late night holding that the arresting was lawful.