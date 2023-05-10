PTI workers torch Chaghi Mountain model in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - Like other parts of the country, PTI activists staged demonstrations in the provincial capital against the arrest of party chief Imran Khan and torched the Chaghi Mountain model in the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation offices on Tuesday.

The police fired teargas shells to disperse the charged PTI workers. The activists gathered outside the Fort Balahisar while chanting slogans in support of their party leader Imran Khan and demanding his release. Later, they also moved to the residence of the Peshawar Corps Commander and chanted slogans there. They also tried to enter the Corps Commander house but were prevented from doing so.

Speakers on the occasion said that it was unfair on the part of the government to arrest Imran Khan who had appeared for a court hearing. The PTI activists did not enter the corps commander’s house, nor Balahisar Fort, till the filing of this report.

A spokesman of Peshawar police told this correspondent that there was no word about details of arrest till the filing of this report as the law-enforcement machinery was busy protecting their installations from the protesters.