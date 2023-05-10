Punjab govt bans public gatherings, protests

LAHORE - The Punjab government on Tuesday banned all sorts of public gatherings and protests across the province by imposing Section 144 after the PTI workers took to streets in all major cities to register their protest over the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan. An ill-prepared Punjab po­lice could not stop the PTI workers from converging even at the most sensitive lo­cations in Lahore and Rawalpindi despite imposition of ban on the public gatherings and advance information of a possible harsh reaction from the party activists. Reacting to the protests by the PTI work­ers, Punjab government’s spokesperson and Caretaker Minister for Information Aamir Mir condemned the attacks on state buildings during the protests and termed them an open terrorism and an attack on state institutions responsible for national security. Calling it an anti-national activ­ity and fascism, the information minister said that PTI leaders and workers had crossed the red line by doing such mis­chievous activities. He said that the events taking place in Lahore and Rawalpindi were tantamount to anti-state actions. This is not politics but bare terrorism. The miscreants will be held accountable and for this purpose, the process of identifying the miscreants involved in the attacks has been started and soon each of the miscre­ants involved in terrorist activities will be arrested”, Aamir said in a statement here.

The minister said that PTI had revealed its true face and anti-national agenda and now it was not hidden from anyone that this so-called political party was making Pakistan weak and unstable by working on a specific agenda. He said that those who challenge the writ of the state will regret for life and strict measures will be taken by the government to suppress these evil ele­ments. Also, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi who is in London at the moment has directed the Cabinet Stand­ing Committee for Law and Order that the committee and the IG Police should fully monitor the law-and-order situation and take appropriate measures according to the situation. “Effective measures should be taken to maintain law and order in the province and the safety of people’s lives and property should be ensured”, he said, adding that elements who take the law into their hands will be dealt with iron hands. “No one can be allowed to disrupt the daily routine of the people under the guise of protest”, he added. Mohsin Naqvi said that peaceful protest was the right of everyone, but blocking roads and attacks on prop­erty cannot be tolerated under any circum­stances. “Maintaining the atmosphere of public order was the responsibility of the state which will be carried out efficiently”, he concluded. Meanwhile, reacting to the violent protests by PTI workers, the chief minister has said in his tweet that this was not politics, but a sheer terrorism.